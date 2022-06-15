NASCAR Announces Rule Change For Potential New Drivers

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 21: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR announced a new set of rules for those who want to test the NASCAR waters.

The racing federation will not allow drivers from different motorsports to get familiar with the car. However, there is a significant set of rules that goes along with that opportunity.

"NASCAR will allow a test of a driver with elite credentials from another form of racing to get familiar with the car," NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said. "They must be entered for a Cup race to do the test."

The new driver must be approved by NASCAR before even attempting to step into a race car. Beyond that, each driver must have the correct license and approval for a given track type.

New drivers also can't have tested or competed at a similar track type in a Next Gen vehicle.

What do you think of the new rules?