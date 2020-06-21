NASCAR Announces Update On Today’s GEICO 500

If you were hoping to enjoy NASCAR’s GEICO 500 today you’re going to be a bit disappointed.

NASCAR announced this afternoon that the race at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway is being postponed due to inclement weather. Per the announcement, the race is being pushed to Monday, June 22.

The race, which has allowed some fans into the venue for the first time in several months, was delayed by over an hour for rain and lightning. When the lightning first subsided, they began drying the track to try and give it another go. But after more lightning was detected, the race was scrapped for the day.

Talladega Superspeedway is a 2.5-mile track and takes well over an hour to dry when the weather hits. NASCAR also has a policy of waiting at least 30 minutes after lightning is detected before trying to dry the track.

It’s an unfortunate end to a highly-anticipated day of racing.

NEWS: Today's race has been postponed due to inclement weather at @TalladegaSuperS. The #GEICO500 will move to Monday, June 22 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on FOX. pic.twitter.com/0EImRDvGNz — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 21, 2020

NASCAR has been at the center of attention in recent weeks after their decision to ban the Confederate flag.

That big decision hasn’t exactly gone down well with part of the fanbase. One NASCAR Truck series driver has already said he plans quit, while a group of protesters have decided to fly the Stars & Bars around town leading up to the event. The majority is clearly in favor of the decision, though.

The move is also getting them some good publicity from some NFL stars. Saints running back Alvin Kamara certainly seems to be enjoying the sport.