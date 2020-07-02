NASCAR Driver Explains Reason For ‘Trump 2020’ Car

President Donald Trump has been receiving tons of criticism for his handling of the ongoing protests against racial injustice in America. But even as NASCAR takes steps against racism, one driver is supporting the President with his car.

Driver Corey LaJoie is slated to have his No. 32 car painted with a “Trump 2020” design painted across the hood. LaJoie’s team race team is partnered with a Trump PAC in support of his re-election bid. It will have the logo on eight races on top of Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

However, LaJoie himself appears to have a slightly different reason for embracing the logo on the his car. In an official statement from Go Fas Racing, LaJoie claimed that the design is meant to encourage people to register to vote.

“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” LaJoie said. “I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”

NEWS: Patriots of America PAC partners with GFR, for nine races in 2020 season. @CoreyLaJoie will debut this patriotic red, white, and blue scheme at @IMS this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/BojiLaYIxD — Go Fas Racing (@GoFasRacing32) July 1, 2020

LaJoie may be acting his modest in the message behind his car, but his team certainly isn’t.

Team owner Archie St. hilaire said he was “honored” to be a part of President Trump’s re-election campaign. St. Hilaire pledged that the team would “do everything possible” to help Trump win re-election.

“I am honored to be part of the President’s re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC,” St. Hilaire said. “As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!”

