NASCAR Driver Announces Decision Following His Terrifying Crash

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 25: The NASCAR Safety Crew assist Cody Ware, driver of the #51 Nurtec ODT Ford, after spinning into the pit area during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the NASCAR world watched a scary accident unfold during a race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest.

Despite the scary accident, Ware is still in high spirits. He revealed he plans to be back in the care this weekend.

"Thanks to everyone for reaching out with support and kind words… The current plan is to race this weekend at Talladega! Going through physical therapy to deal with ligament damage and a few other things. Might still be on crutches come race day but that’s not gonna stop me," Ware said.

Ware was treated and released from the infield care center following his accident.

He had to be assisted out of his No. 51 Ford after a wreck halfway through Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, where he was then transported to the infield care center via ambulance.

Thankfully it sounds like he should be good to go moving forward.