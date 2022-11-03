NASCAR Driver Asked If He Regrets Comparing Himself To Jesus

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

20-year-old NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs recently found himself in hot water for comparing himself to Jesus after his win at Martinsville on Saturday.

The famously hot-headed young driver wrecked his teammate Brandon Jones en route to the victory. After he got out of his car and during his post-race interview, a chorus of boos rained down on him from the crowd.

"Jesus was hated first among all the people. That’s a part of it. I feel like silencing out the crowd that’s what you have to do as a professional athlete," Gibbs said after the race.

On Thursday, Gibbs was asked if he regrets these comments.

"I totally do," he said, per NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass. "I wasn't trying to say it like that. It came out the wrong way. Moving forward I just have to do the best I can to be more aware of my situation."

This is just the most recent in a long line of controversial moments for Gibbs this season.

This weekend, Gibbs has a chance to compete for the Xfinity Series Championship in Phoenix.