NASCAR Driver Furious With Decision After Wreck Sunday

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Daniel Suarez isn't happy with NASCAR's decision to drag his car.

The caution flag had to come out for Suarez after he spun out and had tires on pit road. He thinks that they damaged the car while it was towed to pit road when all he needed was a push.

"Is this stupid or what?! I just need a push! What the f***k are they doing? The left rear is flat, now they're killing the whole thing," Suarez said.

Here's the video of his car being towed:

Suarez was competing in Sunday's race in Kansas at Kansas Speedway at the time of the caution.

Chase Elliott is currently in the lead, though only 84 of the 267 laps have been completed.

