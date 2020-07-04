NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Friday night, the NASCAR world learned that Jimmie Johnson tested positive for coronavirus. Since he was just diagnosed with COVID-19 this week, the seven-time Cup Series champion will miss this Sunday’s race.

Johnson must be symptom free and have two-consecutive negative tests – at least 24 hours apart – before he can return to action. He’ll also need his own physician to sign off on his health.

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

Thankfully, Johnson is not experiencing any symptoms at this moment. His concern right now is making sure the virus doesn’t spread to any of his family members.

Justin Allgaier will replace Johnson in the No. 48 Chevrolet for this Sunday’s event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I look forward to representing Ally, Chevrolet, Mr. Hendrick, and all of the Team Hendrick partners to the best of my ability and believe we can make Jimmie and this #48 team proud until he’s ready to get back behind the wheel,” Allgaier tweeted.

We’ll see if Allgaier can make Johnson proud on Sunday. The Brickyard 400 will take place at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.