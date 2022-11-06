NASCAR Driver Makes His Opinion On Ty Gibbs Extremely Clear

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Noah Gragson isn't a fan of fellow driver Ty Gibbs.

A week after Gibbs wrecked a teammate on the final lap of last week's race, he won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series title on Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway.

Gibbs was able to hold off Gragson after he took the lead with only 21 laps left.

After the race concluded, Gragson made it known that he used to be cool with Gibbs before he changed.

"Ty Gibbs used to be a super cool kid, but he kinda turned into a little bit of a d-----bag," Gragson said. "He can still grow from it and he did a great job. They won the race fair and square today and it takes great people around you to learn."

After the race last week, Gibbs apologized for his actions and said that he has to fix them.

"I can sit here and tell you I'm sorry as much as I can, but it's not going to fix it," Gibbs said, via ESPN. "I've got to fix my actions. I felt like today I had a good race, felt like I made some good moves."

It remains to be seen if Gragson and Gibbs have a better relationship down the line, especially if Gibbs does fix his actions.