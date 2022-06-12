NASCAR Driver Makes Opinion On Kyle Busch Extremely Clear

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch won the Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. The winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history picked up another triumph to the dismay of everyone else.

While Zane Smith fought back from a rough start, he ultimately finished short. After the race (h/t NESN's Scott Neville), he lamented his runner-up placement to Josh Sims of Fox Sports.

“Man, I hate finishing second, especially to him,” Smith said. “That last lap was the fastest lap of the race for me. I just wish I was a little closer so I would have had a shot at him.”

Busch has won won a Truck Series race in each of the last 10 years after winning his fifth and final opportunity in 2022. The 37-year-old has developed a firm target on his back for younger drivers such as the 23-year-old Smith, who has already notched a career-high three victories this season.

Busch will look to keep cruising at Sonoma Raceway in the Cup Series' Toyota Save Mart 500 on Sunday afternoon.