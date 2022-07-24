NASCAR Driver Reveals What Michael Jordan Is Like As Owner

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 26: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch is a big fan of driving for Michael Jordan.

Busch joined Jordan's team titled "23XI Racing" for this season and has already produced some stellar results. He won at Kansas back in May and also has numerous top-five finishes that have him ready to clinch a playoff spot.

Busch has confirmed that Jordan is very engaged as an owner and wants to win more than anything.

"He loves his cars, he loves to win and, you know, there’s that responsibility that I feel when I race for him," Busch said via Fox News.

Jordan has also texted Busch in the past when something doesn't go right. That all goes back to that winning mindset that he has.

Busch will look to have another great result on Sunday afternoon as the NASCAR Cup Series is at Pocono Raceway.

The race is currently being televised by USA Network.