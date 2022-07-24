NASCAR Driver Reveals What Michael Jordan Is Like As Owner
Kurt Busch is a big fan of driving for Michael Jordan.
Busch joined Jordan's team titled "23XI Racing" for this season and has already produced some stellar results. He won at Kansas back in May and also has numerous top-five finishes that have him ready to clinch a playoff spot.
Busch has confirmed that Jordan is very engaged as an owner and wants to win more than anything.
"He loves his cars, he loves to win and, you know, there’s that responsibility that I feel when I race for him," Busch said via Fox News.
Jordan has also texted Busch in the past when something doesn't go right. That all goes back to that winning mindset that he has.
Busch will look to have another great result on Sunday afternoon as the NASCAR Cup Series is at Pocono Raceway.
The race is currently being televised by USA Network.