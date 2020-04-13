NASCAR Driver Suspended For Saying Racial Slur On Livestream

A NASCAR driver has been suspended for using a racial slur on a livestream.

Kyle Larson, 27, has been suspended indefinitely after using a racial slur on a livestream on Sunday evening. The NASCAR driver was competing in an iRacing event when he appeared to lose communication with his spotter.

“You can’t hear me?” he said on the stream. “Hey, (N-word).”

“Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud,” one driver replied, per USA TODAY. Another person on the stream reportedly said, “No way did that just happen.”

“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”

Larson has also been suspended without pay by his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, which called his comments “offensive” and “unacceptable.”

The NASCAR driver has issued an apology on Twitter.

“I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community. And especially the African-American community,” Larson said. “I understand the damage is probably irreparable. I’ll own up to that. But I just wanted to let you all know how sorry I am. And I hope everybody is staying safe during these crazy times.”