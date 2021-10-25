NASCAR Driver Was Furious With Bubba Wallace On Sunday

Things can get pretty heated on a NASCAR track, with drivers pushing the limits of crazy speeds for hours at a time. This was certainly the case for one driver on Sunday.

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is known for not holding back his emotions. He most definitely did not do that on Sunday afternoon.

Busch was not happy with fellow driver Bubba Wallace and his 23XI Racing team on Sunday afternoon. He was getting pushed by Wallace with roughly 50 laps to go on Sunday.

“Oh my f****** god, dude. This kid,” Busch said of Wallace.

"Oh my fucking god, dude. This kid" @KyleBusch says of hard racing with @BubbaWallace for 10th. He was screaming on the radio a minute ago about the No. 23. #NASCAR — Dustin Albino (el-bee-no) (@DustinAlbino) October 24, 2021

There’s a bit of a history between Wallace and Busch, too.

'@BubbaWallace comes home third at @DAYTONA. The focus shifts to finishing 17th in points in the first season for @23XIRacing. pic.twitter.com/1jJnoW8Gy5 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 29, 2021

Busch had a rough day overall. The Joe Gibbs racer finished in 28th place on Sunday afternoon. Wallace, meanwhile, finished in 14th place.