NASCAR Driver Was Furious With Bubba Wallace On Sunday

Bubba Wallace stares off into the distance while celebrating his victory in the Yellawood 500.TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Things can get pretty heated on a NASCAR track, with drivers pushing the limits of crazy speeds for hours at a time. This was certainly the case for one driver on Sunday.

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is known for not holding back his emotions. He most definitely did not do that on Sunday afternoon.

Busch was not happy with fellow driver Bubba Wallace and his 23XI Racing team on Sunday afternoon. He was getting pushed by Wallace with roughly 50 laps to go on Sunday.

“Oh my f****** god, dude. This kid,” Busch said of Wallace.

There’s a bit of a history between Wallace and Busch, too.

Busch had a rough day overall. The Joe Gibbs racer finished in 28th place on Sunday afternoon. Wallace, meanwhile, finished in 14th place.

