NASCAR Driver's Reaction To National Title Is Going Viral

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin sounded off on the College Football Playoff committee following Georgia's national title rout of TCU on Monday night.

Taking to Twitter, the 23XI co-owner asked: "After last night does anyone else think that we should rely on the computers in Vegas to tell us who the best 4 teams are instead of someone's 'eye' test?"

Others joined in on the conversation as well.

"Let's just do what NASCAR does and reset the score to 0 at the end of every quarter," a user replied.

"Yooo!!! Denny comin' in hot!!!" a fan exclaimed.

"Denny Hamlin stumping for the BCS? Man 2023 is something else."

"TCU played like UMass last night," another said.

"TCU did win their way into that game, it should always be most deserving. (Also TCU still would of been in via computers at 3)."

"Georgia could have named their score against any team other than Ohio State (or maybe, MAYBE, Alabama). Alabama in no way deserved to be invited, and TCU earned and deserved to be in the CFP. Georgia would've hung 50 on Michigan, and the UM ground game would’ve ground to a halt."

