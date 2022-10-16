NASCAR Fans Calling For Serious Bubba Wallace Punishment

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is probably in a lot of trouble for his actions after crashing during today's South Point 400 in Las Vegas. The fans certainly hope he is at least.

Wallace and Larson made contact during Stage Two and Wallace hit a wall. But on the bounceback he and Larson collided, causing their cars to spin out of control and into a wall for double wreck.

When they got out of their cars though, Wallace was livid. He went after Larson and started shoving him - perhaps in anger from potentially being seriously hurt in a wreck.

NASCAR fans are calling for Wallace to be suspended over this incident. It seems unlikely that he won't be. Others are praising Larson for keeping his cool and not fighting back.

Bubba Wallace had been enjoying one of the best stretches of his entire career over the past six races. Prior to today's race in Las Vegas he had three top 10 finishes in the last six, including a huge win in Kansas last month.

There's a good chance that Wallace is going to face a serious backlash from this. No doubt the usual suspects will try to make an even bigger mountain out of this, but Wallace's behavior was inexcusable regardless.

A one-race suspension is probably warranted, but it could be more.

We'll find out very soon.