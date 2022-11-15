NASCAR Fans Make Opinion On 2022 Season Extremely Clear

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 15: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

2022 was reportedly a good year to be a NASCAR fan.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, "Was the 2022 NASCAR season a good season? 86.3% of those who voted said Yes. That's a new P1 out of the six years this question has been asked."

That marks three straight years of continuous growth for America's favorite stock car racing league. With the last six seasons stacking up as follows:

2022 — 86.3% 2021 — 85% 2020 — 79.8% 2017 — 76% 2018 — 69% 2019 — 56%

Others chimed in about why that might be.

"It was a great year in the sense that Xfinity delivered every week, cup delivered more weeks than not, and I actually think the truck series was 3/3 in my rankings this year. I’m excited to see the changes to the cup car for next year, racing can get even better," a fan said.

"It was a good season," another replied. "Loved the number of diff winners, the fact so many teams could find success at diff times, & that many tracks that have been less than interesting for awhile were fun this year. ... Gotta do something about short tracks & road courses & obviously crash safety."

"Unpredictability is what made it interesting," another user commented. "Now, safety and packages on short tracks and RCs could use some major improvement, but hopefully they get that fixed in the next couple seasons. Overall, good season."

If NASCAR continues to trend in this direction fans should be very happy in the years to come.