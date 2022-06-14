NASCAR Fans React To Schedule Decision For Next Month

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NASCAR has taken away practice sessions for next month's race in Atlanta.

Per Bob Pockrass of Fox, the Atlanta track races like Daytona and Talladega so NASCAR wants to take away the practices and just do the single-car two-round qualifying.

Usually, NASCAR likes to have its drivers practice for the cups before the race starts, but it's changing things up for this year's version.

NASCAR fans are a bit upset with this report.

"Do not agree with the decision here," one fan tweeted. "Track conditions will be different due to temp. Also, if we are still blowing tires due to various reasons, why are we not practicing first???"

Again…. Sucks for the fans that want cars on the track all weekend. I really am going to miss the old format. The more on track the better for me," another fan tweeted.

The races in Atlanta will take place on Jul. 9 and 10.