NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs

Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan.

After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style.

I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let him know how I felt. Let him know if he gets into us what the consequences are gonna be... I used to be buddies with him when he was younger... super cool kid. He really was. But I don't know, it's just kind of changed over the last couple years. ... And I told him, 'Hey... you kind of turned into a little bit of a d-----bag.'

NASCAR fans reacted to what Gragson had to say about Gibbs on Twitter.

"Another reason why I am a fan of Noah Gragson," one user said. "He was that little D-Bag once, he’s made plenty mistakes, some this year. I feel like he has learned from them and continues to improve, and I hope he has a successful Cup career moving forward."

"Wow! Well said!" another tweeted at Gragson.

"He wasn’t my favorite to win, but I have huge respect for him on handling the outcome the way he has," another fan commented. "Class!"

"Well said Noah! But this is my opinion… when you congratulated Ty and shook his hand last night, you were the CHAMP!!! Well done," another applauded.

For now, Gibbs claims the Xfinity title in his rookie year.