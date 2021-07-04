NASCAR Fans Skeptical Of New Goal For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR fans are skeptical of Michael Jordan’s new goal for Bubba Wallace moving forward this season.

Wallace and his 23XI racing team had their best finish of the season at Pocono Raceway last weekend. Wallace finished in fifth place for his first top-five finish of the year.

“All in all, really solid weekend. Great day for DraftKings, their first race on the car. First top five for the team. I think that’s a little pen to the paper action there to re-sign, re-up there,” Wallace said following his race.

“We wanted playoffs when we started the season so we’ve got a lot of work to do. We know we’re in a hole. But it’s finishes like this that we need to capitalize on.”

Jordan now expects a top 10 finish every race moving forward. The legendary NBA star and NASCAR owner sent Wallace “a very nice text, and now he expects a Top 10 every week, so now we have to put our foot down and keep digging.”

.@BubbaWallace said Michael Jordan and 23XI investor Curtis Polk were "ecstatic and pumped up" after the team's first Top 5 finish yesterday, and that Jordan sent him "a very nice text, and now he expects a Top 10 every week, so now we have to put our foot down and keep digging." pic.twitter.com/k92UZSzZuf — Adam Stern (@A_S12) June 28, 2021

That’s a good goal to have, though NASCAR fans are skeptical of its chances.

“Really wish MJ would stop getting his hopes up so high. The team is only a few months old competing with a bunch of teams that have been around & been successful for decades. Hoping for good runs is fine, but expecting regular Top 10s at this point is a little much,” one fan said.

“Wish them much luck but I don’t see them being a consistent Top 10 team anytime soon. Maybe a consistent Top 15 would be more realistic,” another fan wrote.

“Top 15 is what should be expected I believe. Top 10s every week after 1 top 5 in a fuel strategy race is good but he needs to get it on speed before anyone can expect top 10s most weeks,” one added.

While all of that might be fair, good luck telling Michael Jordan to lessen his expectations.