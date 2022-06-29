NASCAR Has Made A Decision To Its Road Race Rules

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NASCAR are updated their rulebook once again and this time it's in regard to windshield wiper blades during road-course races.

According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR is no longer making wiper blades option during those particular races. Under the new rule, the wiper blade must be on the car at all time.

It's a modification from the previous rule, which mandated that the wiper blade motor mechanism be installed, but not the blade. That would allow drivers to add or remove the blade as they see fit.

Some NASCAR teams have kept the wiper blade up for aerodynamic reasons. But now it won't be an option for anyone.

NASCAR fans are concerned about how the sport is going to regulate the size of the blades themselves. Some are also worried that blades might fly off - as has happened in the past:

"Is there any specific rules on the dimensions of the wiper blades? Do the teams get supplied the blades from nascar?" one fan replied.

"What happens when it flies off like we’ve seen happen," wrote another.

"Were there drivers that did not physically run the wiper blade? Thought it has some type of aero advantage," a third fan wrote.

It'll be interesting to see if there is any tangible benefit or detriment that this new rule has on cars.

What are your thoughts on the new rule?