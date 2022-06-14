NASCAR Has Revised Its Schedule For The Next Month

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NASCAR is revising its upcoming schedule, eliminating practice for both Cup and Xfinity.

Both will feature single-car, two-round qualifying without any practice. This is similar to Talladega and Daytona-August.

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass has the latest on the schedule changes:

"With Atlanta racing like Daytona/Talladega, NASCAR has revised the schedule for the race next month to eliminate practice for both Cup and Xfinity," he said. "Will just do single-car, two-round qualifying (no practice), like Talladega and Daytona-August."

Pockrass added a bit of explanation regarding the changes:

"For Atlanta, would expect Xfinity and Cup qualifying on Saturday to run from mid-morning to early afternoon because the truck race at Mid-Ohio is 1:30 p.m. and wouldn't want them to conflict," he added. "Then Xfintiy race is listed as 5p ET Saturday start."

"... Not having practice at Daytona-Talladega-Atlanta is a combination of not wanting to potentially tear up equipment practicing in the draft as well as teams often opting not to practice in the draft anyway."

Take note, NASCAR fans. Schedule changes are on the way.