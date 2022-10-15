NASCAR Legend Kurt Busch Announces Major Career Decision

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch announced a major career decision on Saturday morning.

The NASCAR legend revealed that he's shutting down for the remainder of the season and will not compete for the Cup Series championship in 2023.

Busch revealed his plans from his hometown track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the home of this weekend's South Point 400.

Here's his full announcement on Twitter:

Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after suffering a concussion in a qualifying wreck at Ponoco Speedway on July 23. Despite hope that he could return sometime this season, he'll now miss the last four events of the year.

Ty Gibbs will continue his role as Busch's replacement through the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing will bring in Tyler Reddick as Busch's full-time replacement in the No. 45 car next year.

“For more than two decades, we have been privileged to watch Kurt Busch compete,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said in a statement. “He has proven himself a champion on the racetrack, but perhaps just as importantly, he has grown to become a true ambassador for the sport. Kurt’s drive to improve the future of motorsports has set him apart. We are thrilled that he’ll remain in our sport as a leader and trusted resource. Kurt’s unparalleled passion for racing gives us hope that we will see him in a race car again.”