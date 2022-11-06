NASCAR Legend Makes Opinion On Danica Patrick Clear

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 GoDaddy Chevrolet, and Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, talk about their in-race incident on pit road after the the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Budweiser Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Danica Patrick has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the racing world for years now.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR star broke barriers over the course of her career, now working as an analyst for the sport on television.

But how do the sport's legends really feel about her?

Legendary NASCAR star Kenny Wallace made his opinion on Patrick extremely clear.

“Listening to @DanicaPatrick on @NASCARONFOX TV. She is fantastic. Her thoughts about leaving room for error with these NEW @NASCAR race cars and comparing them to Indy cars are accurate and her sequential shifter experience is 100," he tweeted about Patrick.

Patrick has been working as a TV analyst for both IndyCar and NASCAR. She's also done some work in the Formula 1 world.

While not everyone is a fan of Patrick in the racing world, clearly, the sport's legends hold their opinion of her high.