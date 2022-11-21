NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 14: Tony Stewart speaks during the press conference held at the zMAX Dragway on October 14, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) Mike Comer/Getty Images

Monday is a very special day for former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart.

Nov. 21 marks the one-year anniversary that he married the love of his life, Leah Pruett. He had a great social media post that honored her during the afternoon.

"I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a full year to this gorgeous, thoughtful, and most of all fun woman. You make every day exciting, and I’m looking forward to all of the adventures ahead. Love you, babe!" Stewart tweeted.

Stewart married Pruess in Los Cabos, Mexico after they got engaged in March of 2021. The couple got married just a few days after the NHRA season ended in California.

Pruett is a 12-time NHRA main event winner, while Stewart won three NASCAR Cup Series championships throughout his racing career. Stewart is also a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Congrats to both on their anniversary!