Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes.

Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race.

However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams.

“NASCAR met with Next Gen suppliers and several race teams this week to discuss wheel specifications. Following that discussion, NASCAR made small adjustments to increase the upper tolerance on pin and pilot bores for Fontana. NASCAR will reevaluate with suppliers and race teams and determine a path forward following this weekend’s race,” a statement read.

NO PENALTIES for RFK/Penske modifiying their wheels. NASCAR says it met with Next Gen suppliers and teams to discuss the wheels, then "made small adjustments to increase the upper tolerance on pin and pilot bores for Fontana." — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 23, 2022

NASCAR fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

“So, “Teams aren’t allowed to modify parts” means that they, like, can actually modify those parts? New car, same BS NASCAR penalties…only apply them if it’s convenient. This is absolutely pathetic and why the sport is struggling,” one fan tweeted.

“Love the RFK/Penske haters in the comments who are furious that NASCAR didn’t penalize the teams for doing something the teams told NASCAR they were doing in order to fix a safety issue which the Daytona 500 uncovered and which NASCAR is now effectively conceding was there,” another fan added.

“This was a lose/lose for NASCAR if they penalized them or not, but glad they didn’t and rather listened to them. Shows progress and willingness to listen on their end, even if they had to do it to get their attention. I feel like we’ll see more of this down the road,” another fan wrote.

NASCAR's penalty report shows no penalties for Penske/RFK … The 31 and 50 teams had four-race suspensions to crew chiefs and two crew members for improperly mounted wheels. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 23, 2022

NASCAR’s next race is set for California on Sunday.