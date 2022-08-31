NASCAR Makes Notable Policy Change Before The Playoffs

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series marked the introduction of Next Gen race car - as well as a number of rule changes to correspond with it.

But ahead of the NASCAR Cup playoffs, NASCAR is making a pretty notable change to the rules. NASCAR is apparently increasing the damaged vehicle policy clock.

According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR is increasing the clock from six minutes to 10 minutes for the playoffs. Per the report, teams have been clamoring for it since the introduction of the Next Gen cars.

Fans are already complaining about NASCAR making rule-changes midseason:

"Changing rules mid season is an L," one user wrote.

"Making up the rules as we go again!" wrote another.

"Why didn’t they do this at the beginning of the season???? I think it’s great, but definitely should have been done starting at the Daytona 500," a third said.

NASCAR first introduced the damaged vehicle clock in 2017. It requires teams to make their mid-race repairs on pit road within a certain amount of time. If the clock expires before a team has made the necessary repairs, NASCAR officials park them for the remainder of the race.

This policy keeps drivers from being able to take their car into the garage for crash repair and return to the race. It requires that all work on the car be done on pit road.

The policy is designed to keep cars off the track that could shed parts and pieces that would lead to more mid-race cautions.

Do you agree with the change?