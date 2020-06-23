Another Noose Was Reportedly Found At NASCAR Property

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the discovery of a noose at Bubba Wallace’s team garage at Talladega was a one-off incident. Another noose was reportedly discovered at a NASCAR track this week.

Sonoma Raceway track president and general manager Steven Page says a noose was also found at his facility over the weekend. On Saturday, a piece of twine tied into a noose was discovered tied to a tree on the property. Page released a statement about the discovery this morning.

“On Saturday, a Sonoma Raceway staff member discovered a piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree on raceway property,” Page wrote in a release. “Our staff, on-site business tenants and local law enforcement have been contacted and asked to share any information they may have. The incident is under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department. Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone.”

This reportedly occurred over the weekend, the same time that a noose was discovered in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega. Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR right now, has been an outspoken advocate for Black Lives Matter and other social causes. He was instrumental in the recent decision to ban the confederate flag from NASCAR events, to the applause of many and the indignation of a vocal few.

Sonoma Raceway is the annual host of the Toyota/Save Mart 350. This year’s edition of the race unfortunately had to be canceled due to the ongoing public health crisis.

NASCAR returned to action in mid-May, with events focused on the Southeast. The ongoing situation with Wallace has been at the center of discussion around the sport. The young driver finished 14th this weekend at Talladega.

Hopefully these horrible incidents are the last dying gasps of something soon to be left in the past, and those responsible are found quickly and dealt with appropriately.

