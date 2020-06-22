NASCAR President Sends Message To Whoever Hung The Noose

The country is rallying behind NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace after a noose was reportedly found at his team’s garage this weekend.

While NASCAR and the FBI conducts their investigation into the incident, NASCAR President Steve Phelps has already decided the consequences. On Monday, Phelps announced that the culprit will be banned from NASCAR for life.

“Whoever did this will be banned from NASCAR for life…,” Phelps said, per Zack Klein of WSB-TV. “[There is] no room for this at all. We don’t tolerate it. I don’t care who they are. They are gone.”

Whether or not the culprit is brought up on charges will another matter entirely. But the U.S. Department of Justice in Alabama is conducting their own investigation anyway.

“The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law,” US Attorney Jay E. Town said, per CNN.

Wallace, to his credit, has stated that he will not let the incident affect him. He is NASCAR’s only Black driver and an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Perhaps more controversially, he was a leading voice leading to NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag. That decision led to a backlash from some portions of the sport’s fanbase.

Whoever hung that noose deserves everything that’s coming to them.