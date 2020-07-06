NASCAR Driver Reacts To President Trump Calling Out Bubba Wallace

A NASCAR driver has reacted to President Donald Trump calling out Bubba Wallace on Twitter on Monday morning.

President Trump is demanding an apology from Wallace, the sport’s only Black driver, for what he says is a “hoax” noose incident.

Wallace’s team found a noose in his garage stall at Talladega last month. An FBI investigation determined the noose had been in the garage since late 2019. NASCAR released a photo of the noose, which was apparently being used as a garage door pull. Wallace has made it clear that, garage pull or not, it was a noose.

“From the evidence that we have, that I have, it’s a straight-up noose,” Wallace said on CNN last month. “The FBI has stated it was a noose over and over again. NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose. I can confirm that I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car around my pit crew guys, to confirm that it was a noose.”

Monday morning, President Trump called out Wallace on Twitter.

“Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” he wrote on Twitter.

Tyler Reddick, who finished eighth in Sunday’s race, responded to President Trump’s apology demand on Twitter.

“We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support,” Reddick tweeted at the president.

We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support. https://t.co/1iboOu4vTk pic.twitter.com/Dj5dz01VR2 — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) July 6, 2020

Reddick, 24, competes in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Richard Childress Racing. Reddick is a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.