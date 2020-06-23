NASCAR Releases Statement Following The FBI’s Investigation

After a multi-day investigation, the FBI has determined that the noose found by someone in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall was not a hate crime, but simply a misunderstanding. NASCAR since has responded to the FBI’s investigation.

The noose found in Wallace’s garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway sparked a massive discussion throughout the sports world this week. Many believed Wallace was the victim and target of a hate crime, perhaps by someone within NASCAR.

The FBI has since determined no hate crime was committed. The noose has been in the garage stall since late last year, per the investigation.

NASCAR has released a statement to offer further clarification. The noose was not a prop for a hate crime, but was instead used as a garage door pull rope since late in 2019.

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since last fall.”

This is an essential clarification. Many questioned if the noose wasn’t a prop for a hate crime, why was it there in the first place?

Thanks to the FBI’s investigation and NASCAR’s cooperation, we now understand the noose was designed to be used as a “garage door pull rope.” The pull rope has been hanging in the garage stall since last fall.

It’s certainly a relief to know Wallace wasn’t the target of a disturbing hate crime on Sunday. Instead, the noose has been utilized to open and close the garage stall door.