NASCAR Releases TV Ratings For Sunday's Gateway Race

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet, Christian Eckes, driver of the #98 Curb Records Toyota, Corey Heim, driver of the #51 JBL Toyota, and Rajah Caruth, driver of the #7 Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) Jeff Curry/Getty Images

NASCAR on Fox posted some solid viewership numbers for all three series at Gateway and Portland this past weekend.

The inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race from Gateway was the most-watched cable telecast on Sunday. 2,502,000 viewers watched Joey Lagano win the event at WWT Raceway on FS1.

Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway also boasted some strong numbers. The event scored 663,000 viewers — up 75% from last year's race and up 84% from the same weekend in 2019.

The inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Portland reeled in 824,000 viewers on Saturday.

With one NASCAR Cup Series race remaining, Fox is averaging 3,784,000 viewers on the season. That figure is up 7% from 2021.