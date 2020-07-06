NASCAR Reporter’s Message For President Trump Is Going Viral

A veteran NASCAR reporter’s response to President Trump’s tweet about Bubba Wallace is going viral on social media.

Monday morning, President Trump demanded an apology from Wallace, the sport’s only Black driver at the top level. President Trump called the noose incident a “hoax” and appears to be upset with the Confederate flag decision.

President Trump alleges that NASCAR now has its lowest ratings ever.

“Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” Trump tweeted on Monday morning.

Jeff Gluck, a veteran NASCAR reporter, has responded to President Trump’s claims, saying they are not true.

“Mr. President, your premise is false. 1) It wasn’t a “hoax.” Everyone involved truly believed it was threat directed at Wallace. And Wallace didn’t report it; he was informed about it. 2) There hasn’t been any noticeable impact on the ratings, which are not the lowest ever,” he tweeted on Monday morning.

Last month, Wallace’s team found a noose in his garage stall at Talladega. This occurred shortly after NASCAR banned all Confederate flags from events and races.

The FBI investigated the noose and determined that it had been in the garage stall since late 2019. The FBI said it could not have been directly meant for Wallace. It had allegedly been acting as a garage pull.

NASCAR released a photo of the noose shortly following the investigation. The photo seemed to back up Wallace’s claim that it was in fact a noose, even if it had been acting as a garage pull.

“From the evidence that we have, that I have, it’s a straight-up noose,” Wallace said on CNN last month. “The FBI has stated it was a noose over and over again. NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose. I can confirm that I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car around my pit crew guys, to confirm that it was a noose.”

Multiple races have taken place since the incident. The Brickyard 400 was on Sunday and Wallace finished in ninth place, with Kevin Harvick taking the win.