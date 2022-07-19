NASCAR Reveals Proposed Layout For Its Street Race

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced it will hold its first Cup street course race next year in Chicago.

According to a report from NBC Sports, each series will race on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile circuit that goes around Grant Park and include Lake Shore Drive. The start and finish line and pit road will be located along South Columbus Drive, directly in front of Buckingham Fountain.

Here's a closer look at the proposed layout.

Former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. made it very clear he's on board with the new race.

"This is awesome news," Earnhardt tweeted. "A new challenge to see the best stock car drivers in the world tackle. A great market. Pretty cool how @iRacing was used to test the idea as well. Can’t wait to broadcast the first race there!"

As Americans grow accustomed to watching Formula 1 on a variety of circuits, NASCAR seems to be taking advantage of that growth.

We'll have to wait and see what NASCAR can produce.