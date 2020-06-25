NASCAR Shares Results Of ‘Thorough Sweep’ Of Its Garages

The past few days have been an emotional roller coaster for NASCAR. On Thursday afternoon, NASCAR President Steve Phelps provided more context to the sport’s investigation regarding the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega.

First things first, Phelps showed his appreciation for Wallace throughout this entire dilemma, saying “Bubba has done nothing but represent this sport with courage, class and dignity and he stood tall for what he believes in.”

As for NASCAR’s investigation, it turns out that only 11 garage stalls had a pull-down rope tied in a knot and only the No. 43 garage stall had a noose. The company conducted a “thorough sweep” across the 1,684 garage stalls.

Wallace’s team reported the noose on Sunday, the FBI released its findings of the investigation on Tuesday, and now NASCAR has completed its sweep of the garages. Hopefully for Wallace, there shouldn’t be anymore trouble regarding this situation

NEWS: NASCAR completes investigation into No. 43 garage stall at Talladega. Details: https://t.co/y8rtGKPIog pic.twitter.com/VFLNNNh4CF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 25, 2020

It’s been a hectic month for Wallace, who has done his best to fight for equality in NASCAR.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old driver released a statement on the noose situation and his relief over finding out he wasn’t the target of a hate crime.

“It’s been an emotional few days. First off, I want to say how relieved I am that the investigation revealed that this wasn’t what we feared it was,” Wallace wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my team, NASCAR and the FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat. I think we’ll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been.

Wallace has gained tons of respect from the rest of the sports world, as athletes like LeBron James have shown their support in recent weeks.