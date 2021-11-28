NASCAR Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michael Jordan

Legendary Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan has a very commanding presence, both on and off the basketball court.

In recent years, Jordan has gotten involved in other sports, namely NASCAR. The NBA Hall of Famer is part owner of 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Denny Hamlin.

The NASCAR team features Bubba Wallace and is adding Kurt Busch for the 2022 season.

Busch, a veteran NASCAR driver, had a brutally honest admission on his meeting with Jordan.

“I mean he is the GOAT. The situation, the way it all came together, it was this impressive meeting out in Sonoma earlier this summer. Right away, I got along with him. Just with the way he was chill but also presented this aura about him. ‘We will win. We are here to win. This is what this is about,’” Busch remembered in an interview with SiriusXM. “And it was like, ‘Yes sir.’ He’s like, ‘Don’t call me sir.’ I said, ‘Alright, let’s win.’”

Busch is excited to get going for 23XI Racing.

“It was just easy right away to piece together what the contract is,” he recalled. “Monster Energy was incredibly excited about it. Toyota, they were the ones behind the scenes, kind of pushing for a veteran to jump in the program and move the needle with 23XI. I’ve raced a long time for a lot of different legendary owners and Hall of Famers in NASCAR. MJ definitely has a different presence about him.”

The 2022 season should be a fun one.