NASCAR Star Is Still Hoping To Race At Indy 500

The Indy 500 is this Sunday and it will have some extra starpower this year with NASCAR icon Jimmie Johnson competing in the iconic race for the very first time.

But one NASCAR star who has always wanted to compete is pretty bummed that he won't be participating. In an interview for FOX: NASCAR, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch spoke about his previous attempt to compete in the Indy 500.

Busch said that back in 2017 he gave his verbal commitment to compete in the race. Unfortunately for him, his bosses at Joe Gibbs racing would not allow him to compete that year. But he's still hopeful he can someday.

"It's certainly on my radar (as something I want to pursue). The year I had it committed I got told 'No' and then I haven't necessarily tried to sell sponsorships (for the race) since," Busch said. "There was (once) an easy verbal 'Yes' commitment, but things have changed obviously. So we don't have that these days..."

Busch went on to wish Jimmie Johnson luck in his upcoming Indy 500 race.

The Indy 500 is considered one of the most prestigious events in all of auto racing. It's up there with the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans for its iconic status on the international racing stage.

Joe Gibbs Racing has never won the event either. One would think it's a potential achievement that the racing giant would want to at least try for.

Perhaps Kyle Busch will get his chance to compete someday.

Hopefully he doesn't have to wait as long as Jimmie Johnson did for his first shot though.