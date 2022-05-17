NASCAR Star's Wife Has Officially Filed For Divorce

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch is going to be a single man here very shortly.

His wife Ashley has filed for divorce from him. Per TMZ Sports, she said in the court documents that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

She filed the documents about a week ago and she also said that Bush "committed a tortious act" per TMZ.

The two have been married for six years, but things started to go south earlier this year, which is why she's filing for divorce.

"Upon inquiry by various press outlets today, I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage," Busch said in a statement. "Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected."

Busch is fresh off his first win of the 2022 NASCAR season as he won the race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.