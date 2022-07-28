NASCAR Team Honoring LeBron James: Fans React

Roush Fenway Keslowski Racing will highlight the LeBron James Family Foundation with a special paint scheme on Chris Buesher's No. 17 car for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

The special car design features the LJFF logo, "I Promise" program signage and acknowledges James' Akron, Ohio roots.

RFK Racing revealed the car design with a video on Twitter.

"Creating generational change for kids and families. We're proud to highlight the @ljfamfoundation on the No. 17 of @Chris_Buescher in Michigan!" the team wrote.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this crossover.

"Hell yeah a @KingJames scheme!" one fan wrote.

"Absolutely love this partnership! I was born & raised about 15 minutes from Akron! I have been involved with so many of the foundations events! Can't wait to cheer on @RFKracing this weekend!" another said.

"Wow two of my interests. All things Akron and NASCAR," another added.

“To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible, and nothing is out of reach for them,” LJFF Executive Direct Michele Campbell said in a statement.

This partnership should come as no surprise. LeBron is a longtime co-owner of Fenway Sports Group, a parent company of RFK Racing.

This special car will make it's debut on August 7.