NASCAR Truck Driver Announces He’s Leaving The Sport

NASCAR announced this afternoon that it has banned the display of the Confederate flag at all future races and events.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement.

“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

NASCAR’s decision comes days after driver Bubba Wallace, who is black, called for the sport to make a decision on the Confederate flag.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags,” Wallace told CNN. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

NASCAR is widely being praised for its decision. Not everyone appears to be on board with it, though.

According to a Facebook post that surfaced on Twitter, NASCAR Truck driver/owner Ray Ciccarelli says he’s leaving the sport after this season.

“I ain’t spending (sic) the money we are to participate in any political BS,” he reportedly wrote on Facebook, per John Haverlin.

#NASCAR Truck driver/owner Ray Ciccarelli says he won’t continue in NASCAR after this year. He cited his reasons in this Facebook post: pic.twitter.com/NKrgPZFvyJ — John Haverlin (@JohnHaverlin) June 10, 2020

Ciccarelli, 50, reportedly competes part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.