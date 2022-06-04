NASCAR Truck Series Driver Taken To Hospital After Accident

A scary scene on the last lap at the WWT Raceway 200 in NASCAR's Truck Series.

A final wreck involving Carson Hocevar, Tyler Hill and Austin Wayne Self resulted in Hocevar having to be taken to the hospital.

Thankfully, after Hocevar was removed from his vehicle, he was able to give the thumbs up to the Illinois crowd.

Hocevar got spun into the middle track before getting t-boned and triggering a multi-car wreck.

All drivers appear to be okay and the caution flag was brought out.

Corey Heim ended up emerging with a victory in overtime, marking his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory.

He led 21 of the Gateway's 165 laps, with Christian Eckes placing second thanks in-part to the final caution flying when he carried a one-second lead.

The next race in NASCAR's Truck Series is the DoorDash 250 which takes place next Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.