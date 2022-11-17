NASCAR Veteran Really Wants To Be Most 'Popular' Driver

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Peak Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Chase Elliott has won the National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award four years in a row. This year, Ryan Blaney is hoping to change that.

On Wednesday, the Team Penske driver took to Twitter with a hilarious campaign-ad style video stating his case for the 2022 award.

The ad claimed that Elliott uses a fork and knife to eat his chicken wings.

"Vote for a man willing to get a little dirty. Vote Ryan Blaney, NASCAR's most popular driver."

Take a look at the ad here:

NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Award has been presented almost every year since 1949. The trophy is determined strictly by fan vote.

Elliott has won the award every year since 2018. His father, Bill Elliott, won it a record 16 times during his NASCAR career. Dale Earnhardt Jr. holds the longest streak of any driver, winning each year from 2003-17.

Blaney finished second place behind Joey Lagano in this year's NASCAR Cup Series Championship.