NASCAR World Continues To Pray For Veteran Driver Today

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 01: Jordan Anderson, driver of the #3 Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident as Johnny Sauter, driver of the #13 Ideal Door/Menards Toyota, and Jack Wood, driver of the #24 Logitech Chevrolet, pass during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR world held its collective breath over the weekend after Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson's fiery crash at Talladega.

Anderson reportedly suffered second-degree burns to his face and body in the wreck, with the 31-year-old describing it as the “scariest moment of my racing career.”

On Tuesday, the veteran driver shared an update on his status; appearing to be in good spirits.

"Thank you everyone for the texts, calls, and prayers. Haven’t been able to be on my phone, but I am so humbled by the overwhelming support," Anderson tweeted. "Had to go to the ER last night for some side effects, so heading to the Wake Forest burn center tomorrow. Getting better by the day!"

Fans and supporters extended their well-wishes on social media.

"Lifting you up in our prayers," replied Darlington Raceway Kerry Tharp. Adding, "Too Tough To Tame is pulling for you to have a successful recovery."

"Wishing you a full speedy recovery Jordan," another said.

"Feel better buddy."

Anderson's No. 3 Chevy skidded along the track on the 19th lap before slamming and hitting the retainer wall.

Thankfully, he was able to avoid the worst.