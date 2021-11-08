NASCAR World Reacts To Cup Series Champion News

It’s Kyle Larson’s year.

Larson, 29, locked up the NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday evening. The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished in first place in the race for the Cup Series.

The NASCAR driver had 10 wins on the year.

“RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION KYLE LARSON! 10 wins. What a year!” FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday night.

It was quite a year for Larson, who racked up a number of notable accolades along the way to a Cup Series championship.

BREAKING — Kyle Larson wins the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship 🏆 ◻️ 10 Cup Series race wins

◻️ All-Star Race

◻️ Chili Bowl

◻️ Knoxville Nationals

◻️ Kings Royal

NASCAR fans took to Twitter to react to Larson winning it all.

“The hottest driver in North America puts the EXCLAMATION POINT on an incredible year of racing. Even going back to his dirt triumphs last year… Kyle Larson is HERE,” one fan tweeted.

Larson had an honest admission following Sunday’s race.

“I cannot believe it. I didn’t even think I’d be racing a Cup car a year-and-a-half ago. To win a championship is crazy. I gotta say, first off thank you so much to Rick Hendrick,” he told reporters following his championship.

Larson came under fire in 2020 when he was caught saying the N-word during a live stream. He was suspended by NASCAR, but was later cleared to return.

“The work I’ve done over the last six months has had a major impact on me. I will make the most of this opportunity and look forward to the future,” Larson said after the suspension was lifted.