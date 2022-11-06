NASCAR World Is Paying Tribute To Coy Gibbs On Sunday

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, poses with his grandfather, JGR team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, his father, Coy Gibbs and mother, Heather Gibbs after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Just one day after the biggest win of his racing career, Ty Gibbs suffered his greatest loss; with the passing of his father, Coy on Sunday.

In a statement from Joe Gibbs Racing:

It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.

The NASCAR world paid their respects to the late co-owner on social media.

"Coy Gibbs, the father of Ty Gibbs and son of Joe Gibbs, has died at age 49," Jeff Gluck reported. "Coy was the COO/vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing; he was at Phoenix Raceway last night to watch his son win the NASCAR Xfinity Series title. Coy is survived by his wife, Heather, and their four kids."

"Our thoughts are with Joe Gibbs Racing and the Gibbs family today," said NASCAR on FOX. "Coy Gibbs was 49."

"Coy Gibbs has died," shared Alan Cavanna. "Keep everyone involved in your prayers."

Just unspeakably sad for Ty and the rest of the Gibbs family.