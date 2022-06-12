NASCAR World Is Thinking Of Clint Bowyer On Sunday

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: NASCAR on Fox broadcast host, Clint Bowyer prepares to drive the #28 Davey Allison Tribute Ford, prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR fans were left scratching their heads at the surprise absence of broadcast Clint Bowyer during the most recent Fox NASCAR broadcast. But today, fans got some pretty surprising news about the former racing star.

According to The Athletic, Bowyer will not be a part of today's Toyota/Save Mart 350. Fox Sports reportedly said that Bowyer is handling an unspecified "personal matter."

Bowyer is in his second year as a full-time broadcaster for Fox Sports' NASCAR events. In his absence, Larry McReynolds is expected to be on the broadcast in his place today.

NASCAR fans are wishing Bowyer well as he deals with his personal matter. But some are a little more concerned that it might be something more serious than Fox Sports is willing to tell the public:

As a driver, Clint Bowyer competed in 541 races in the NASCAR Cup Series over 16 years. He recorded 10 wins and 226 top 10 finishes while getting the pole four times.

One of those 10 wins came at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the 2012 event 10 years ago. No doubt returning to California's Sonoma Raceway would have been something special for Bowyer.

There's no indication how long Bowyer will be absent as of writing. Hopefully it isn't too long - or too serious.

We wish Bowyer the best as he deals with his personal matter.