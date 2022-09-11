NASCAR World Praying Following Devastating Team Loss Sunday

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's going to be a tough day for NASCAR's JTG Daugherty Racing team.

On Sunday, the team shared that it lost a beloved member of its racing family with the passing of JR Hollar.

Tweeting, "We’ll be racing with heavy hearts [at] Kansas Speedway. An esteemed member of our JTG Daugherty Racing family, JR Hollar, passed away this morning. He loved his JTG Daugherty Racing family & we loved him. He’ll be dearly missed.

The NASCAR world came together to share their condolences.

"Sad news from JTG Daugherty Racing," reported Bob Pockrass. "JR Hollar, a hauler driver for the organization for nearly a decade, died this morning. He was 57. RIP."

"Prayers with the JTG Racing Organization," another tweeted.

"I am so sorry for your loss," another said. "Sending love and prayers to JR’s family, friends and co-workers today."

"Sorry for your loss," a NASCAR fan said. "My prayers to the team and his family."

This one will certainly be for JR at the Hollywood Casino 400.