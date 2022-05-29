NASCAR World Praying For Legendary Driver Red Farmer

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NASCAR world is pulling for racing legend Red Farmer this weekend.

The 89-year-old was recently hospitalized with double-pneumonia. But, his family shared an update Saturday giving fans hope that he'll pull through.

"Update on Red Farmer," the account said. "He is doing alot better and should be coming home soon after having double pneumonia. Thanks Judy Farmer."

The positive news got plenty of reaction from NASCAR followers.

"Hell yeah!" one user replied. "That Bad Ass MF ain't going down without a fight!"

"Get well Mr. Red," another tweeted.

"Great news!" a NASCAR radio host commented.

"Oh look at that face! Thats the RED we know and love. Prayers for a speedy recovery..."

"God bless you, Red," said another fan. "Get well soon. You've got a lot of fans out here that love you!"

Farmer was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame last year after a long series of immeasurable accolades.

In 1998, the Bama-born driver was named one of the 50 greatest to ever get behind the wheel.