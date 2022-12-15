NASCAR World Praying For Legendary Hall Of Famer

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 20: A detail view of the blue NASCAR Hall of Fame jacket during the NHOF Class of 2021 Blue Jacket ceremony at NASCAR Hall of Fame on January 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) Mike Comer/Getty Images

One of the greatest drivers in American stock car racing history needs all the help he can get right now.

According to Rick Karle of WVTM, NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Farmer has been hospitalized with double pneumonia. Farmer has been in the hospital for several days now.

But just because Farmer has pneumonia in both of his lungs, it doesn't mean that he isn't determined to get back onto the race track. Earlier this week he told reporters that he's still hopeful that he can return to Talladega for the Ice Bowl in January.

"I've been at UAB Hospital for over a week battling double pneumonia," Farmer told WVTM. "I beat COVID-19 and double pneumonia a few months ago. I don't have COVID this time around, but the pneumonia got me again."

NASCAR fans are praying for Farmer's quick recovery:

A member of the iconic Alabama Gang in racing, Charles "Red" Farmer has been racing since he was a teenager in the 1940s. He believed to have somewhere between 700 and 900 wins from races in the 50s and 60s.

Farmer tried his hand at the NASCAR Cup Series a few dozen times between 1953 and 1971, finishing in the top 10 three times. He competed in the Daytona 500 ten times.

In 1998, Farmer was voted one of the 50 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR's history. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this year.

We wish Red Farmer the best in his recovery.