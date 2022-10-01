NASCAR World Is Praying For Driver After Terrifying Crash

A NASCAR driver had to be airlifted out of the track on Saturday afternoon.

Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson was involved in a terrifying accident during Saturday's race.

Anderson's car caught on fire, but thankfully, he was able to get out of it.

It was a pretty terrifying crash, as video showed.

The NASCAR world is now praying for the Truck Series driver on Saturday.

"Definitely don’t like when I turn the nascar race on and the first thing I see is the medical helicopter getting ready to take off. Praying Anderson will be ok and that’s the only time it takes off this weekend," one fan wrote.

"Oh my god, I have never seen something like this before. Jordan Anderson was jumping out of the truck before the wreck was over. They stated that he suffered major burns & is in a lot of pain. He is being airlifted to a local hospital. Praying for Jordan," another fan added.

"Jordan Anderson is suffering from burns from his accident @ Talladega & he's being airlifted to Birmingham. Been a long time since a NASCAR driver suffered burns like this. Dale Earnhardt Jr's incident at Sonoma happened in American Le Mans series. Praying for his recovery," another fan added.

Our thoughts are with Jordan.