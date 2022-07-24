NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Win On Sunday

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JULY 18: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It was a big day for Denny Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing team as Hamlin won the 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin dominated the qualifying rounds, getting the top lap in both rounds to set him up in pole position before Sunday's big race. And after a pair of strong first stages to set up the final stage, Hamlin reached the checkered flag first for the win.

NASCAR fans quickly took to Twitter to offer their congratulations to him. Joe Gibbs Racing got love for having all four drivers finish in the top 10, but Hamlin got some special love tying the great Tony Stewart in all-time wins:

Denny Hamlin has now won his third race of the season, tying him with leader Chase Elliott. But Hamlin is still pretty far down the current Drivers' championship standings.

There are still 16 races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series though. Clearly Hamlin knows how to rack up the points depending on the track.

But that Cup win has still eluded Hamlin for over 15 years. His middling start might wind up dooming him as we get closer and closer to the playoffs.

For now though, today's win at the Poconos yet another feather in the cap of the NASCAR star.

Will Denny Hamlin rally to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title?