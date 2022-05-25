NASCAR World Reacts To The Controversial Rule Change

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

NASCAR fans from around the racing world are upset about a controversial new rule for the sport.

On Wednesday, NASCAR revised its previous rules for improperly installed wheels.

Even if a wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be ruled a penalty.

Here's the full rule description, per NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass:

"During an Event, any loss or separation of an improperly installed tire(s)/wheel(s) from the vehicle will result in a Penalty. As determined by NASCAR, improperly installed tire(s)/wheel(s) remaining in the immediate area of the team's pit box without posing a safety concern may result in a penalty."

Fans from around the NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this rule change.

"'Without posing a safety concern' but why? If there’s no safety concern, and it doesn’t leave the pit box, why is there a need for a penalty. Might as well penalize for an air gun jam, or if a hose gets stuck under that car, how about if they throw a water bottle out the window!" one wrote.

"Only #NASCAR could go from having arguably the worst race they've ever had only to back it up with the most unnecessary rule they've made," another added.

"NASCAR just gets dumber and dumber," another said.

NASCAR has already handed out several suspensions for improperly installed wheels this season — including four races apiece for the crew chiefs of Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.